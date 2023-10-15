She Gave Her Cousin A Family Discount For A Commissioned Art Piece, But Her Cousin Expected Her To Do The Work For Next To Nothing

This woman is a freelance artist and illustrator, so she is very passionate about art. However, it’s not always easy to make ends meet when relying on a passion for income.

That’s why she recently encountered some family drama after her cousin asked for a commissioned piece of artwork.

Apparently, her cousin asked for a custom illustration to be placed in a kid’s nursery. She was glad to complete this project for her cousin, too.

“We discussed the idea, worked on sketches, and I ultimately delivered a piece of art that my cousin absolutely loved,” she recalled.

But, making custom art requires a lot of effort, time, and costly supplies. And being that she is a freelancer, every piece of work that she completes helps her pay her bills.

So, once it was time to discuss the price for the commissioned work, she still expected her cousin to pay– though she did offer her cousin a family discount.

“Which is already a fraction of what I would charge a regular client,” she explained.

“However, I didn’t make it free or cut corners on the quality. It’s still a professionally crafted piece.”

Still, her cousin wasn’t satisfied and was actually taken aback that she was charging that much. Apparently, her cousin believed that she should’ve just given the artwork away for free, or at least next to nothing compared to what she typically charges clients.

