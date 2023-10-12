She Got Sick And Tired Of A Coworker Constantly Complaining About Being Cold, So She Finally Told Her Coworker To Cover Up And Dress More Appropriately

Have you ever gotten into any drama with a coworker?

It can make things in the workplace quite awkward, especially if the altercation ends in tears.

One woman recently told her rude, older coworker, who constantly complains about the office being too cold while wearing minimal clothing, that she should try covering up more. She ended up causing some office drama.

She’s 23 and works in tech. She works in an office with around 50 employees. The dress code at the office is quite casual, as most employees were used to working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I was really worried to integrate with an actual office, but it has been really chill so far,” she said.

“The only problem has been Beatrice, who has worked in offices a lot longer than a lot of us younger workers have. Beatrice is in her 50s and still tries to act like the queen bee of the office. We mostly just ignore her advice and try to get our work done.”

Beatrice complains about a lot of things in the office, but one of her most common complaints is that the office is cold.

She and her coworkers always found this complaint odd, as they live in the South, and the temperature outside can still approach 90 degrees in October. The air conditioning in the office is typically set to around 72 degrees.

However, Beatrice’s wardrobe is often the explanation for why she’s so cold.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.