She Told Her Sister-In-Law She’s No Longer Invited Over Her House Because Her Sister-In-Law Keeps Leaving Things At Her Home And Basically Trying To Discreetly Move In With Her

Have you ever had someone try to discreetly move in with you?

It sounds nearly impossible, but it’s what happened to this woman who recently upset her sister-in-law, who’s been overstaying her welcome at her and her husband’s new home and leaving her things there as if she’s moving in with them.

She and her husband are 27-years-old and married a year ago. They’re very similar people, as they both value their education and have managed to stay career-oriented while balancing their relationship. Now, they live in New York, while her husband’s family lives in New Mexico.

They’ve been together for over a decade, and in that time, she’s gotten to know her sister-in-law.

Her sister-in-law is very different from her husband, as she’s always had a spoiled personality and chose a different life path. Her sister-in-law got married and pregnant when she was only 17, and after getting divorced, moved her and her daughter into her parents’ five-bedroom home in New Mexico.

“She doesn’t hate me but doesn’t love me either, and the feelings are mutual,” she explained.

“We just don’t connect. We recently [bought] a new house and threw a housewarming for all his family, and everyone loved the house. We have an extra guest bedroom, just in case. His sister absolutely loved the house .”

During the housewarming party, her sister-in-law suddenly told them that she’d start leaving some of her daughter’s things at their house because they have “too much space,” and that way, she wouldn’t have to lug it all anytime they visit from New Mexico.

She was immediately taken aback and uncomfortable with that idea and told her sister-in-law she couldn’t do that, as they don’t have that much space and plan on hosting several guests besides her and her daughter.

