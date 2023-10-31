She Wanted To Get Donuts After Going Out On A Brunch Date With A Guy, And He Actually Called Her A “Chunky Monkey”

For whatever reason—perhaps it’s trauma from the pandemic or shifting societal rules and certain changes in standards of etiquette that inevitably come with the rise of a new generation—there seems to be an increasing lack of self-awareness and restraint among folks these days, and it shows when they go on dates.

One of the things that might happen is that they blurt out something that could be considered rude or inappropriate without thinking about the likely consequences.

TikToker Bella (@zizzysizzle) is talking about how she went on a date with a guy who called her a “chunky monkey” after she told him she wanted to get some powdered donuts on the way home.

So, this guy had taken her out for brunch, where she had ordered a chicken biscuit and apple pie. After finishing their food, he drove her back home, but before that, they stopped at a gas station first so he could fill up his car.

He asked Bella if she wanted anything from the convenience store, so she told him she wouldn’t mind some powdered donuts. He looked at her and said, “You chunky monkey,” which left her in total shock and made her feel a bit embarrassed.

In her video, she added that what she ate at brunch hadn’t satisfied her hunger. Upon further reflection, she noted that she should’ve asked for some crackers instead.

The opinions in the comments section were divided, with some people declaring that it was a cute nickname that indicated how much he liked her, while others viewed it as an insult.

“Maybe not on the first date, but it’s a term of affection,” pointed out one user.

“No, because you’re so real, but don’t let that man go he kinda goofy,” instructed another.

