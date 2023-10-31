She’s Listing Out All The Things You Should Do If You Want To Visit Salem

It’s spooky season, and that means the witching hour has begun. One of my Halloween traditions is to watch the original Hocus Pocus movie from 1993, the classic Salem witch movie with Bette Midler as Winifred Sanderson.

Some of my favorite memories of Halloween have been watching that movie with my mom. And the sequel recently released by Disney, Hocus Pocus 2, is set in modern-day Salem with a flashback opening scene.

If you’ve never visited Salem but would like to one day, one Tiktoker named Brittany, who goes by @ghoulplease_, shared her favorite places to visit in the town the movie was set in.

“Things to do in Salem, Massachusetts,” Brittany started out by saying in her video. “Make a witch broom and a spell book at the Witchery. Visit all of the cemeteries.”

“See the Hocus Pocus locations. Stay at the haunted Hawthorne Hotel. See Omen’s Tarot Wall. Visit Pioneer Village. Pay your respects at Proctor’s Ledge. Admire the Grimshaw House.”

Each of these places was just as beautiful as the next, especially the cemetery she showed. I once took a history class in the summer during college. For one of the lessons, we went to one of the oldest cemeteries in town and helped restore a grave marker of an enslaved woman, Rachel.

Walking through the tombstones, you could almost feel the history. I imagine that is what walking through the cemeteries of Salem is like. Feeling all the history, paying respects to the people that we read and learn about in school and books.

There are also more whimsical things to do as well.

“Have a witchy photoshoot at Witch Pix,” she continued. “Visit Allison’s House and enjoy the garden. Get a reading at Pentagram. Visit the Satanic Temple. Spend your life savings at Emporium32. Coven’s Cottage is the best.”

