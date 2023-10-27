This Super Simple And Cost-Effective Halloween Craft Only Requires Festive Cookie Cutters, Beads, And A Bit Of Creativity

If you’re a huge fan of crafting for the holidays, here’s a Halloween craft that you and your whole family will enjoy.

For those of you who are hoping to avoid the dreaded sugar rush, this artsy project is a great candy-free activity for kids.

TikToker @mamafaith is introducing a super simple craft that involves melting beads in the oven to form festive shapes. You’ll find that this craft is extremely versatile and can be done during other holidays, too.

“We did this craft for Christmas last year, but when I saw these cookie cutters at Michael’s, I knew we had to do it for Halloween as well,” she said.

“This is by far our favorite craft, and I’m going to try to do it for every holiday this year.”

So, all you really need are metal cookie cutters shaped like ghosts and pumpkins and some colorful plastic beads. First, line a baking tray with parchment paper and place the cookie cutters on top.

Then, fill each cookie cutter with a layer of beads and put them in the oven at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 20 to 25 minutes.

When they have melted completely, set them aside to cool. The multicolored shapes should easily pop right out of the cookie cutters.

In the video, the creator arranged a bunch of white beads in a ghost-shaped cookie cutter, with two black beads for eyes.

Some of the other designs included a pumpkin with orange, yellow, and red beads and another larger pumpkin consisting of black, pink, purple, and blue beads.

