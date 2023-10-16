Timing Is Everything: How Chrono-Exercise May Boost Your Workouts Based On Your Circadian Rhythm

You’ve probably heard of chronotypes. Morning larks rise with the sun, while night owls stay up past midnight.

Chrono-exercise applies this same idea to working out. The principle? Timing is everything, and the best time to exercise could be deeply individual, tied to your body’s own internal clock.

So, before you chug that pre-workout and force yourself into the gym at 5 AM just because your super-fit friend swears by it, let’s discuss what chrono-exercise is all about.

What Exactly Is Chrono-Exercise?

Chrono-exercise is basically the science of coordinating your workouts with your body’s natural circadian rhythms.

Your circadian rhythm is like an internal clock that regulates things like sleep, metabolism, and hormone levels over a 24-hour cycle.

When you sync your exercise routine to your circadian rhythm, the theory is that you can unlock improved performance, quicker muscle recovery, and even better mental well-being.

Scientists have found that body temperature, hormone levels, and other physiological markers vary throughout the day. These fluctuations can influence your athletic performance.

For instance, body temperature tends to be lowest in the early morning and peaks in the late afternoon, which can affect muscle flexibility and strength. Hormones like cortisol and testosterone also ebb and flow, which could be a game-changer for your workouts.

