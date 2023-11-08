Hack Your Morning Routine To Ensure Better Digestion Throughout The Day By Incorporating These Simple Tips And Tricks For Better Gut Health

There have been a lot of discussions around ‘gut health’ and taking better care of your digestive system these days in the health and fitness world.

You may have noticed that people have become a lot more transparent about their stomach issues on social media, leaving people to look for all kinds of solutions to keep themselves feeling regular and healthy.

While there isn’t a magic supplement that will give you the perfect ‘gut health,’ there are some things you can do every day to take better care of yourself, your digestive health, and your overall well-being. One of the best times to get it all done is in the morning, setting you up for a good day.

So, if you want tips on better aiding your stomach and digestive health, here are some healthy habits to incorporate into your morning routine!

Kick off your hydration

You may be tired of hearing this, but staying hydrated throughout the day is one of the best ways to take care of your body, especially your digestive system. Drinking a nice tall glass of water in the morning is a great way to kickstart your day and your hydration. It’s such a simple thing to get done in the morning, so drink up!

Eat a fiber-rich breakfast

Eating a proper amount of fiber each day is key to staying regular. Eating breakfast is also a very important part of feeling your best throughout the day, as it evens out your eating schedule and benefits your circadian rhythm! In the morning, try setting aside some time to fix yourself a nice bowl of oatmeal and fruit, a veggie omelet, or some avocado toast on whole-grain bread.

Get in some movement

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.