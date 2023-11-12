He Accidentally Fell Asleep On A Woman During A Flight, But Her Boyfriend Was Furious And Accused Him Of Flirting

Not long ago, this 28-year-old man was on an emergency flight that he had booked at the last minute.

Because seating was almost full on the plane, he didn’t have many great seating options available.

He just had surgery on his shoulder, so his arm is in a sling.

Since he’s a little over 6’4” tall, sitting in an airline seat is a bit of an awkward squeeze.

To cope with the pain after his surgery, his doctor provided him with some medications, as well as a muscle relaxant.

He boarded the flight, got to his window seat, took his medications, crossed his arms, and closed his eyes to rest before takeoff.

A couple were seated next to him.

As he sat with his eyes still closed, he could hear the couple bickering. The man apparently wanted the middle seat, which was the woman’s assigned seat, and she rejected his request to switch.

She sat in her seat, and her partner took his assigned aisle seat.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.