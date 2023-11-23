Her Boyfriend Threatened To Break Up After She Got Upset That He Planned To Spend The Night At A Female Friend’s House

This 27-year-old woman has been dating her boyfriend, who is 30, for about eight months. But, they only recently encountered their very first fight.

It all began when her boyfriend wanted to stay overnight at one of his female friend’s homes as opposed to getting a hotel room. And understandably, she was uncomfortable with that since it felt a bit inappropriate.

Her boyfriend didn’t really understand her perspective, though, and compared the situation to her staying the night with her guy best friend.

“But my boyfriend ignored that [my friend] is married and gay,” she explained.

“So I said this is a bit different, seeing as his friend is single, and I wouldn’t ever stay with a male friend who was straight and single, especially if I was in a relationship.”

Well, her boyfriend didn’t get her point and just wound up escalating their argument. He even went so far as to say that if she was going to act “jealous,” then he would just walk away from their relationship right now.

She was fine with that, too, and actually showed her boyfriend the door! But then, he began to backtrack.

First, he got all defensive and asked, “So, that’s it then?” She didn’t back down, though, and told her boyfriend that if that was what he wanted, then yes.

Afterward, her boyfriend made a remark– accusing her of “throwing away a good thing.” However, she pointed out how her boyfriend was the one who had made such a grand threat.

