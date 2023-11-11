Her Friend Had A Crush On A Male Colleague And Got Upset When He Brought His Stunning Wife To A Gala, So Told Her Friend She’d Never Be In The Same League As The Guy’s Wife

This 36-year-old woman currently works in the military with one of her friends, 35.

The unit they work in is incredibly rigorous and male-dominated.

She and her friend are among five women in their unit, while the other 39 members are men.

Not long ago, a new member, 39, joined their unit, and her friend instantly developed romantic feelings for him.

As part of their work, they handle weapons, so those who are married don’t usually wear their rings because they could get caught in heavy machinery.

“Part of our regimental uniform is a sweatsuit that’s up to $2,000 that is deducted from your salary. Now, said friend is in charge of distribution amongst our core unit,” she said.

Since the new guy started in the middle of the year, he hadn’t gotten his measurements done for his sweatsuit or finished paying for it in full.

So, her friend planned to give the new guy his sweatsuit prior to this as a way of hinting to him that she liked him.

The new guy never talks to any of the women in their unit unless it’s work-related. He’s never dropped any hints to her friend that would make it seem like he has feelings for her in any way.

