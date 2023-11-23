If You Have Any Old $2 Bills, Some May Be Worth Thousands Of Dollars, And Here’s How To Determine If You’re Sitting On Some Dough

If you save all the $2 bills you come across, it might just be your lucky day. According to U.S. Currency Auctions, some $2 bills could be worth thousands of dollars.

The website reports that certain versions of the $2 bill are valued at almost $5,000. Their exact worth depends on several factors, such as the condition of the bills and where and how they were printed.

But how can you tell if you’ve got a common bill or a precious prize on your hands? To find out, you should carefully inspect the year and the color of the seal on your bills.

Most of the valuable bills are from the 19th century. Usually, the older a bill is, the rarer it’s considered, but even bills printed during the last thirty years might be worth something as well.

Uncirculated $2 bills with red seals could be worth somewhere between $300 and $2,500. Bills that have blue or brown seals can sell for hundreds. The real cash-grabbers are uncirculated bills with red or brown seals, specifically from the year 1890. Those can go for up to $4,500.

Any newer bills that have been printed since 2003 do not experience an increase in value and are simply worth the exact amount that has been branded on them: $2.

The $2 bill has been in circulation since 1862. Over the years, it has undergone six different changes in design. Originally, it featured a portrait of Alexander Hamilton.

But in 1869, Thomas Jefferson was put on the bill, and his face remains there today. The back of the bill currently shows the Declaration of Independence being signed. The most recent edition of the $2 bill was created in 1963.

During the early 20th century, the U.S. Treasury wanted to popularize the $2 bill. Unfortunately, their efforts failed, and the government stopped making new $2 bills. In 1976, they were reintroduced into the economy, making it a significant year for the $2 bill.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.