People With High-Functioning Anxiety May Appear To Have It All Together, But Here Are Three Key Ways It’s Actually Holding You Back From Achieving Your Goals

Millions of people live with anxiety, and thankfully, we’re learning more about it and the better ways to cope with it.

For many of us who suffer from anxiety, our anxiousness is debilitating and prevents us from doing anything productive or being social. For others, they have high-functioning anxiety, which can often look like the opposite of that.

People with high-functioning anxiety often look like they have everything together. They hardly show any of the typical outer signals of anxiety like panic attacks, or at least not in public. While they may seem calm and super focused on the outside, they could be suffering from major anxiety on the inside.

Some people with high-functioning anxiety often have a hard time asking for help and try to cope with their feelings by working harder or getting a lot of things done, which eventually becomes exhausting.

If you think you may have high-functioning anxiety but aren’t sure, here are three ways it holds you back from living a more laid-back, happy lifestyle and achieving your goals.

It makes you overthink

Sometimes, anxiety makes our brains run wild. You may look fine on the outside to your peers, but your mind can be going into overdrive, overthinking, and replaying bad moments in your head anytime you start feeling insecure.

Before you let you’re overthinking make you feel sick with worry, take a deep breath and collect yourself. If you’re constantly replaying something you did or said in your head, think about whether you genuinely need to do something about it or if you can let it go.

If you can let it go, imagine all those negative thoughts have been scribbled on a piece of paper. Crumple up that paper and toss it in the trash. You don’t need anxiety-driven overthinking clouding your brain.

