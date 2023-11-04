Say Goodbye To Chemical-Filled Cleaning Products And Hello To Natural Household Cleaners Like Lemon, Baking Soda, And Vinegar To Keep Your House Both Spotless And Safe

Nowadays, people turn to expensive, chemical-filled cleaning products for a neat and spotless home. They do get the house clean, but they also put your health at risk. In the generations before all-purpose cleaners and disinfectant sprays were invented, there were lemons, vinegar, and baking soda.

These household staples are natural, safe, and effective, allowing you to clean without worries of being exposed to harsh chemicals. They do a marvelous job at removing stains, sanitizing surfaces, and cutting through grime.

Cleaning With Lemons

The citric acid in lemon juice can lend a hand in dissolving soap scum and hard water stains. It’s also great for restoring the shine in copper and brass or treating stains on clothing due to its natural bleaching properties. Avoid using lemon juice on dark fabrics, though, and test it out on an inconspicuous spot first.

Create a cleaning paste by mixing lemon juice with baking soda to tackle tough stains with a lot of gunk. For dishes and other similar surfaces, slice a lemon in half and scatter baking soda on the cut side of the lemon. Scour your surfaces with the lemon half, using it like a sponge.

To polish furniture, mix a cup of olive oil with a half cup of lemon juice. Use a clean cloth to rub away any excess oil.

The clean, refreshing scent that lemons leave behind can also help you eliminate the unpleasant smells that might be coming from your garbage disposal drain. Put a whole lemon peel down the drain to freshen up your sink and get rid of the bacteria causing the odor.

Cleaning With Vinegar

Vinegar cleans and deodorizes just as well as any multi-purpose cleaner you’ll find at the store. It eats away at bacteria and stains with ease. All you need to do is combine equal parts water and vinegar and pour the solution into a spray bottle.

