She Actually Harvests Eyeballs For A Living And Has Begun Sharing Some Of The Interesting Things People Have Said To Her While Working In A Morgue

The last time you renewed your driver’s license, you may have decided to sign up to be an organ donor. When it comes to life-saving organ donations, body parts like the liver and kidneys are usually what come to mind.

However, eyeballs are also vital organs that can make a difference in people’s lives, allowing thousands to be able to receive the gift of sight. Of course, someone has to procure the invaluable tissues within a few hours of a person’s death, making the harvesting of eyeballs from corpses an actual career.

Those who handle dead bodies every day have had some strange but interesting interactions with the people who work in the morgues with them.

Paige (@misunderstoodapricot) harvests eyeballs for a living, and she’s on TikTok rating the things people have said to her on a scale of one to ten while working in a morgue.

First up was a comment she thought was clever and comical. “A security guard once told me ‘happy harvesting’ while they were unlocking the door for me,” said Paige. She gave it a high rating of nine.

The next remark was also made by a security guard. He told her that she was “too pretty” to be working in a morgue. Paige found it flattering, but they were standing mere inches away from a cadaver at the time. She gave the comment a six.

The third comment was uttered by a doctor. On her way out of the morgue, he had said to her, “See you next time.” Looking back on it, Paige wasn’t sure if he had meant he would see her the next time she worked there or if he was making a joke about seeing her in a body bag. She stated that it was “kind of funny” but also just as eerie and ranked it at a seven.

Finally, the last comment involved a man asking her for her phone number while they were in the morgue, surrounded by several body bags. “Respectfully, I declined and gave that a two,” she concluded.

A few TikTok users found the comments to be amusing, while others couldn’t get over the shock factor of her harvesting eyeballs as a job. Still, another shared the wild statement someone said to them while working at a morgue.

