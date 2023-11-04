She Allows Her Daughter To Take One Mental Health Day Off From School Each Month, But After Sharing Her Decision Online, It Prompted Both Support And Pushback From Viewers

A mom from New Jersey shared on TikTok about how she lets her daughter take one day off from school each month, and it has sparked a debate among commenters.

Noel LaPalomento (@_the1stnoel) posted a twelve-second video of her six-year-old daughter Giada, grinning from ear to ear as she enjoyed her break from school.

“I told my daughter she can pick one day each month to stay home from school without being sick,” Noel wrote in the text overlay of the video.

In the post, she showed clips of her daughter pushing a toy stroller outside, sipping on boba, and munching on cotton candy at the mall. It quickly went viral and now has over twelve and a half million views.

Many people shared how the time off from school when they were kids made a world of difference in their happiness levels and well-being.

“My mom did this whenever I would get so overwhelmed with school and I’m honestly thankful for that,” commented one TikTok user.

“My mom did this with me & I have the best memories of us going shopping & dining together. Forever my best friend…kept me out of trouble as a teen,” stated another.

Additionally, several teachers chimed in about the value of taking mental health days, with one saying, “I’m a teacher and I’m not even mad about it. Especially if she’s so little!! Mental health days are super important and let kids be kids!”

Although most people were in support of her decision, she did receive some pushback from a few commenters, with some claiming that one day per month seemed excessive and others asserting that weekends were the time for breaks.

