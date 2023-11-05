She Offered To Sponsor Her Friend’s Honeymoon To Hawaii, But After Her Friend Mocked Her For Her Weight While Shopping For Bridesmaid Dresses, She Left In Tears And Refused To Pay For It Or Attend The Wedding Anymore

This woman has known her friend for nearly five years.

They’ve always had a pretty good friendship, but she doesn’t consider her friend someone she’s incredibly close with.

Not long ago, her friend got engaged to a man she’d been dating for eight years.

Now, they’re planning the wedding of her friend’s dreams, which happens to be very lavish and more than they can afford.

In order to make this wedding possible, her friend’s parents are footing the bill for the dress and venue, and her friend’s fiancé’s parents are paying for the food, decor, and any other wedding-related expenses.

Her friend and her fiancé have three children, so that has made it difficult for them to save money or feel comfortable financially.

“A couple of months ago, we went out for drinks, and all she could talk about was how she deserved her dream honeymoon but couldn’t afford it. I felt bad for her. I have been working as a registered nurse for quite a while, and my pay was good, and I had some money saved up as well. So, I decided to offer to sponsor her honeymoon in Hawaii, which she eagerly accepted and was grateful for,” she said.

Unfortunately, the good times were short-lived.

Later on, she and her friend went with other friends to go shopping for bridesmaids’ dresses.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.