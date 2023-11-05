She Snapped At Her Sister-In-Law, Who Told Her How She And Her Husband Treat Their Kids Is “Creepy”

Everyone has their own takes and opinions on the best ways to raise their kids. But when someone judges a parenting choice you make that is in no way detrimental to your kid’s development, it gets really annoying.

One woman recently snapped at her sister-in-law, who told her how she and her husband treat their kids is “creepy.”

She and her husband have been married for seven years and have three kids: two boys named Jamie and Riley and a daughter named Casey.

One thing she’s always loved about her husband is how the two of them are always on the same page when it comes to parenting, and she thinks he’s an amazing father. One of their core values as parents is that they don’t believe in treating their children differently because of their gender.

For instance, she and her husband don’t only save sweet and cuddly affection for their daughter while treating their sons tougher because they’re boys.

“My husband does not treat Casey differently to her brothers because she’s a girl and his little princess, or whatever,” she said.

“He cuddles and kisses all three, he comforts all three if they’re crying, [and] he is equally protective of all three. He’s not harder on our boys [and] he’s not rougher with them.”

Unfortunately, her husband’s side of the family is much more old-fashioned than him, and don’t agree with his parenting style. They’ve gotten so bad about making harsh comments that her husband has limited contact with some of their relatives.

Recently, her sister-in-law confronted her about how her husband treats their kids, and it really rubbed her the wrong way.

