She Wants To Tell Her Husband That He Can Wait to Get His Motorcycle Repaired Because She’s Sick Of Footing The Bill For All His Toys

This 29-year-old woman and her husband, 27, both have jobs that pay enough for them to afford to keep up with their monthly expenses.

She earns roughly $15,000 a year more than her husband, and because of her credit, all of their bills are listed under her name.

A year ago, the engine on her vehicle blew out, and because of the time it would take for it to be repaired and a few other factors, she opted instead to get a loan for a new engine.

Besides this, all of their other monthly expenses recently equate to roughly $2,300 in total.

Her husband puts $1,500 in her account each month after he gets his paycheck.

“I pay the rest while also paying my car payment, my insurance, the shared phone bill, the daycare costs, and typically footing the bill for things like parts for the four-wheeler, parts for his vehicle, groceries, clothes for our kid, and vacations,” she said.

In addition to all of that, she is also the one who pays for anything else that comes up aside from expected bills.

Yesterday, her husband informed her that he would unfortunately be unable to deposit the $1,500 into her account this pay period because his motorcycle is currently being repaired.

He told her that he planned to deposit to her whatever money would be left over after he received the final invoice for the repairs, and he’s hoping that he’ll be able to give her about $500.

