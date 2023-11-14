She’s Pregnant, And The Woman Her Husband Has Been Having An Affair With Just Messaged Her

This 37-year-old woman and her 39-year-old husband have been together for a decade and married for seven of those years.

They have a 3-year-old, a 4-year-old, and a 6-year-old, and she is currently 20 weeks pregnant with baby number four.

Sadly, she just found out that her husband has been cheating on her, and the woman he’s been having an affair with messaged her to reveal the truth.

This woman explained to her that she has been seeing her husband without her knowing for the last two months.

“He told her he loved her,” she said. “I have screenshots, and he admitted to everything while I was recording him.”

“He’s not even fighting for us. When I asked him why and how he could do this, he had no answer and just said that it felt good and he liked spending time with her. He’s never done anything like this before. I had no idea.”

“We have been [physical] and going on date nights and going to a counselor twice a month to work on our (to a normal degree) imperfect marriage. All while he’s been sleeping with her and messaging her constantly and [sending steamy messages] and telling her he loves her and wants her in his life.”

Although her husband promised her he has no intention of being with this other woman, in the messages she saw exchanged between them, her husband said he plans to open up their marriage so he can have his cake and eat it too.

Her husband never once asked her to have an open marriage, and she was shocked when she discovered that part of the messages her husband exchanged with his affair partner.

