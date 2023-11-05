She’s Sharing A Sweet Moment She Captured On Film Right Before Walking Down The Aisle On Her Wedding Day

The day of your wedding can be a total blur. When it comes down to it, so many things are packed into that one day, making it all blend together. As a result, you won’t remember every single moment perfectly.

One thing you can do on your wedding day is to take a pause when you can and briefly record yourself talking about the experience. This way, you’ll be able to document details that will become lost from your memory over time.

These personal notes will be treasured for years to come. You can even save them to show your kids and grandkids in the future.

TikToker Greta (@gretalouisetome) is sharing a moment she captured on film right before walking down the aisle. In the clip, she can be seen wearing a bridal gown and described how she felt about getting married.

“I’m about to get married. I’m so nervous and excited at the same time, and I can’t wait to see Sebastian,” she whispered at the beginning of the clip.

“I’m so jittery right now and excited. Feels like I have such a crazy feeling of being overwhelmed. I can’t even speak loudly, or else I’m going to get choked up. But I just wanted to take a minute to just remember this moment.”

In the video’s caption, Greta revealed that she had forgotten about the recording and was glad to have a lasting memory of the special little moment.

The video went viral so far, gaining over nineteen million views. Many TikTok users were super emotional after watching Greta’s video, and some expressed what a good idea it was for her to film her thoughts.

“Such a special moment this made me cry, I was not prepared. Getting married in 4 months,” commented one user.

