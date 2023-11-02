She’s Sharing The Best Message About Letting Go And Moving Forward

It’s easy to get stuck in a cycle of negative thoughts or to continue patterns of self-destruction. So sometimes, we need a gentle push of encouragement to help us get past life’s obstacles.

Simi Anand (@simianand) is sharing an eye-opening message on TikTok about how we are the ones who hold ourselves back in life. It’s up to us to decide when to let go of the past and finally move forward.

“Sometimes it’s hard to move on from the things we once loved that we thought would be in our life forever,” said Simi.

But that’s life. Nothing is permanent. Things change every single day, every single minute, every single second. But what’s certain is you.”

Simi was born and raised in Miami, Florida. Growing up in an immigrant household, she was expected to follow the conventional path of getting good grades, attending top schools, and becoming a doctor, lawyer, or engineer.

When she turned 15 years old, Simi’s self-identity took a hit. She developed food intolerances and allergies seemingly out of the blue, which resulted in her losing 20 pounds in a short period of time. And behind her back, classmates would whisper jokes about her weight loss.

Simi’s spirit and self-esteem plunged significantly due to the influence of others. But after her father demanded she read a book called “Search Inside Yourself,” her life changed, and there began her passion for human psychology and behavior.

In college, she was on a pre-med track, but it didn’t feel right to her, even though it was what her parents pushed her to do, so she switched gears.

Now, she’s helping people build leadership skills, reach their goals, and create a life full of meaning and freedom.

