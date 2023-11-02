She’s Upset That Her Long-Distance Boyfriend And His Female Coworker Decided To Dress Up As Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift Together For Halloween, But Her Boyfriend Accused Her Of Not Trusting Him Enough

This 22-year-old woman and her boyfriend, Matt, 23, have been in a relationship for three years.

They met at the college they attended in Kentucky, and after two years of dating, they decided to live together until they both graduated.

Originally, they both had planned to get their Master’s degrees, but after finishing his undergraduate degree in the spring, her boyfriend had surgery and changed his mind about continuing his education.

Instead, he started job hunting, and he eventually landed a position in Illinois.

She still has a few semesters left before she can graduate, so instead of moving to Illinois with Matt, she decided to stay in Kentucky and wait until she was done with school to make the move.

“The reason being is I don’t want to change my life that drastically for someone I’m not either engaged or married to, and he fully understood and accepts this,” she said.

For the last three months, her relationship with Matt has been long-distance. This was a huge change from when they used to live together and see one another all the time.

Since she’s busy with classes and his work schedule is intense and includes a lot of trips, it’s been a struggle for the two of them.

She’s never felt concerned that Matt would be unfaithful to her, and she couldn’t ever see him doing something like that in the future. He’s never done anything shady throughout their entire relationship so far.

