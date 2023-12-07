Archaeologists In Egypt Recently Uncovered Eight Hidden Chambers Located Within The Pyramid Of Sahure, Which Was Constructed During The 25th To 26th Century B.C.

With the use of new technology, archaeologists in Egypt have been able to uncover eight hidden chambers within the pyramid of Sahure. The pyramid is located south of Giza and is situated upon a hill above the Nile valley.

In 1836, a British Egyptologist named John Perring made the first attempt to explore Sahure. However, his mission was halted when he encountered a passageway filled with debris.

He could not clear a path through it, but he was certain that the passage led to more chambers. And centuries later, his prediction was proven right.

The pyramid of Sahure was constructed during the 25th to the 26th century B.C. for the Pharaoh Sahure of the fifth dynasty.

Currently, parts of the pyramid are crumbling. Researchers believe that the deterioration of the pyramid is due to its structure as well as the high humidity and strong winds that are the typical weather conditions in the area.

The rubble, sand, and limestone that have collected at the pyramid’s core may have made it more prone to disintegration. It has definitely made investigating the other end of the passageway an impossibility until now.

In 2019, a research team led by Mohamed Ismail Khaled began working to restore the pyramid. They got rid of the debris cluttering up the interior sections and installed solid walls in place of the damaged ones. As a result, they became the first team to successfully access the burial chamber in the pyramid.

When the team came across the obstructed passageway, they discovered eight chambers that were in poor condition. To see beyond the blocked section, they used light-detecting and ranging technology (lidar) to create a three-dimensional map of the structure.

Lidar uses light in the form of pulsing lasers to measure surfaces on the Earth. The newly discovered chambers still contain remnants of the original floors and ceilings. It is thought that the rooms were built for the purpose of storing funerary furniture.

