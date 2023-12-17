Countless Americans Want To Flee The U.S. Due To The Economy And Healthcare System Concerns, But She’s Sharing All Of The Downsides Of Ditching America And Moving Abroad, Like Losing The “American Dream”

Lately, many stories have been circulating about how American citizens are unhappy with living in the United States and being compelled to leave the country for good, moving abroad to places like Asia and Europe.

There are multiple reasons people are choosing to make the move overseas, such as America’s rising costs of living, the broken healthcare system, and the lack of gun control.

However, one creator on TikTok is detailing the downsides of leaving the U.S. and moving abroad, particularly to France.

In the video, Amanda Rollins (@americanfille) and her French immigration lawyer, Daniel Tostado, talk about how France is not the best country to be in if you want to be an entrepreneur.

Amanda points out that the United States has what’s called “the American dream.” The American dream allows you to pursue whatever you want, no matter what your college degree is.

“If you have an idea and you have like the sheer willpower, you can go start any business that you want and be successful,” said Amanda.

But that’s not how it works in France. Daniel explains that the American approach is that if you fail, you can try again and again until you succeed. That same mindset does not apply to French culture.

For example, Daniel earned an undergraduate degree in music, which wasn’t very relevant to his law degree. Yet, he was still able to pivot careers and land himself into law school.

If he had completed his education in France, he would’ve had to go all the way back to square one and redo several years of schooling.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.