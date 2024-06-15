These Sunken Ruins Were The Go-To-Place For Roman Aristocrats To Sip Wine And Take In The Views

The go-to place for Roman aristocrats to sip on wine and take in the spectacular views of the vast Mediterranean Sea was the pavilion of a villa.

Over the years, the structure gradually collapsed into the waves. Now, the submerged circular ruins were detected on the coastline of Italy’s Campo di Mare in Cerveteri, which is not too far from the capital city of Rome.

In 2021, researchers encountered a marble column. As further explorations were made, they found that the column was attached to a circular structure that was entirely submerged.

The structure consists of two thick walls positioned roughly 10 feet away from each other. The walls were built with a double layer of mortar and triangular bricks. They were connected to a clay base that provided a sturdy foundation.

The pavilion had a diameter of about 164 feet and what is known as “opus spicatum” flooring, which translates to “spiked work.”

It is a type of decorative masonry construction made from cut stones, tiles, or bricks laid in a herringbone pattern that was commonly used in Roman and medieval times for paving purposes.

Among the ruins, there were also traces of “opus signinum,” a form of Roman concrete that was created with a mixture of lime, sand, and small bits of broken pottery from tiles, brick, or amphorae. It was used to waterproof aqueducts, baths, and cisterns.

The branch office of the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, the Superintendency of Archaeology, Fine Arts, and Landscape for the province of Viterbo and southern Etruria, collaborated with a private company named CSR Cultural Property Restoration to restore the ruins.

The government branch referred to the ruins as an “extremely elegant” pavilion that was once attached to a luxurious villa.

