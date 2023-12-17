Using Bronzer As Under-Eye Concealer Can Help Hide Dark Circles Better Due To Color Theory, According To A New TikTok Beauty Trend

There’s a TikTok trend going around that has left some people scratching their heads. The trend is a makeup hack that involves the use of bronzer as an under-eye concealer.

And, of course, the internet is split down the middle, with those who vehemently swear by the odd technique and those who declare that it’s a recipe for disaster.

TikToker Katie Jane Hughes (@katiejanehughes) is claiming that this method of covering your dark circles works like a charm after trying it out for herself.

In her video, Katie can be seen applying bronzer underneath her eyes as she explains the theory behind the makeup technique.

“I’ve already got a little bit on, but the reason why this works is because typically bronzers are warm, and the warmth of a bronzer is going to counteract any blue, aka dark circles, around the eyes,” she said.

Dark circles usually have blue or purple undertones. The shade that sits opposite blue on the color wheel is orange, which is the shade that most bronzers come in. The warm orange of the bronzer will neutralize the bluish hues of your dark circles.

After swiping the bronzer under her eyes and on top of her eyelids with a brush, she used her two ring fingers to finish blending in the rest of the bronzer, not wanting to dirty her concealer brush.

Then, she dabbed spots of concealer around the same areas where she applied the bronzer. She proceeded to blend it in with a concealer brush, but you could also use a makeup sponge to tap it right into your skin.

Katie adds that you don’t want the concealer and bronzer to merge completely. Instead, the products should just sit nicely on top of each other.

