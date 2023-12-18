He Accused His Girlfriend Of Being A Bad Parent Because She’s Inconsistent When It Comes To Enforcing Rules For Her Daughter

This 38-year-old man’s girlfriend, 33, doesn’t have many rules that she expects her 8-year-old to follow. But whenever she does create rules, she doesn’t enforce them on a consistent basis.

When her daughter doesn’t follow her rules, she screams at her, which results in her daughter yelling back, kicking, hitting, throwing objects, and spitting.

For a year, he and his girlfriend have been living in an apartment together. Over the last several months, he’s watched this vicious cycle repeat constantly, and he’s understandably sick of it.

“I’ve repeatedly talked gently with my girlfriend about this, telling her I think she needs to be more consistent in her parenting and that she needs to stop yelling at her daughter. At one point, I even told her that yelling as she does at her daughter is abusive,” he said.

As an example of his girlfriend’s inconsistency with setting and following rules, she told her daughter that the rule was that she had to go to bed at 8:30 p.m. every night. However, she doesn’t follow through with making sure that her daughter does this.

Instead, he is the one who has to remind her daughter that her bedtime is in 10 minutes.

Unfortunately, her daughter isn’t thrilled when he does this, and she usually starts screaming in rage, which leads to his girlfriend screaming at her, also aggressively, that it’s time for bed.

If he isn’t the one trying to enforce the bedtime rule, his girlfriend doesn’t take the initiative, so her daughter then winds up not going to sleep until 10 p.m. or 10:30 p.m. When this happens, his girlfriend whines that her daughter isn’t sleeping enough.

“Her daughter also has a phone because she is diabetic and has to call her mom before she eats to know how much insulin to inject. Then, she still has the phone,” he explained.

