He Accidentally Clogged A Toilet In The Bathroom Of A Rental Car Company, And After He Left, An Employee Actually Chased Him Down With A Plunger, Forcing Him To Unclog It

Have you ever had a scarring, cringeworthy incident happen in a public bathroom? A TikTok creator named Mike Cerroni (@mike.cerroni) is discussing his most embarrassing moment of all time when an employee at a rental car company chased him down with a plunger after he had clogged the toilet in the bathroom. After reading this story, you may want to think about holding it next time.

He was at a rental car company returning the car he had borrowed when he felt the urge to use the restroom, as one does.

However, he ended up clogging the toilet. Normally, he would try to unclog it with a plunger, but there was no plunger in the bathroom. So, he was forced to leave the toilet as it was.

He exited the building and sat on the curb outside to wait for his ride, which he had booked from a ride-sharing service.

Suddenly, an employee came out with a plunger in hand, looking outraged. He confronted Mike, demanding that he unclog the toilet. Mike tried to apologize, saying that he hadn’t seen a plunger in the bathroom.

So, he took the plunger and went back inside to fix the toilet, walking past a lobby full of people on the way there.

As he plunged into the toilet, he was aware of prying, judgmental eyes on him because after the employee chewed him out, everyone knew what was going on. Plus, they could hear the sounds of splashing water and the suction noises from the plunger.

While he was doing that, his ride called him, asking where he was. In a panic, Mike informed the driver he was unclogging a toilet and told him to cancel the ride. Now, Mike was stranded at the rental car company.

Finally, when he was done, he ordered another ride so he could get to the airport and fly home. To make matters even worse, this ride was twice as expensive as the last one.

