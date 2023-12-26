Her Daughter Asked The Santa At The Mall For Food For Christmas In Front Of A Crowd

Kids say the wildest things, often leaving their parents red-faced with embarrassment and the rest of us in stitches.

One mom has shared a hilarious incident on TikTok that occurred while her daughter was visiting Santa Claus at the mall.

Casie (@casiereeebs) posted the video on December 17th, and since then, it has amassed 11.6 million views.

When given the chance, other kids might request the latest toy or fun gadget for Christmas, but that wasn’t the case for her child. Instead, her daughter had asked Santa for food.

“So, my daughter sits on Santa’s lap and says, ‘Hey Santa, can you please bring us some food? We don’t have any food in the house,'” explained Casie.

Once her daughter had uttered her bizarre Christmas wish, people nearby began to offer Casie food.

She then reenacted how she had to turn down their offers, reassuring them that her family was fine and did not need food this holiday season.

Her daughter went on to say that they would sometimes find food, but her mom would only allow them to have it if they were showing good behavior.

“If you bring us food, I promise we’ll be so good, and we won’t let the dog get it and ruin it,” her daughter added.

