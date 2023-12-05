Here’s How To Cash In On Credit Card Rewards And Take Advantage Of Your Points This Holiday Shopping Season

If you’re in your 20s and have started earning a consistent income, you most likely already have a credit card or are in the process of getting one.

After everything that’s happened with the economy in the last few years, some people from younger generations are hesitant to apply for credit cards, even if they are fairly financially stable, as many grew up with parents who were dealing with credit card debt or heard horror stories about falling behind on credit card payments.

However, when you responsibly use a credit card, lots of them have many perks that you should be taking advantage of, especially around this time of year. After all, we’ve entered the holiday season, which is typically the time of year when people are spending a lot of money.

Here are some ways to take advantage of your credit card points and rewards during the holiday season!

Use cashback rewards when buying gifts

If you have a credit card that’s been racking up cashback rewards any time you’ve used it, now is the time to use them! When you buy a gift for someone, choose to pay for it with your cashback rewards when it’s time to pay your bill. This way, you don’t have to worry as much about saving money for gifts in advance.

Look into discounted products

Some places offer discounts on certain products and gifts for certain credit card holders. Go on your credit card’s online portal and see if there are discounts on certain items or brands you can use! For instance, some credit card portals will offer you 20% off a skincare brand or $5 off your next online order with a certain company.

This is the best time of year to take advantage of discounts and coupons, so don’t be afraid to use them.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.