Here’s How To Pull Off The Best Bold Red Lip, In Case You Want To Turn Some Heads This Holiday Season

I think we can all agree that there’s just something undeniably festive about red lipstick.

It’s a classic beauty staple that adds instant glamour and sophistication, making it absolutely perfect for the holiday season.

But finding the right shade (and making it last through holiday feasts and mistletoe moments) can be undeniably tricky.

However, using these trusty tips and tricks, you can nail a nice red pout for all of your holiday celebrations.

The First Step To Red Lipstick: Knowing Your Undertone

The key to finding your ideal red lipstick starts with understanding your skin’s undertone. So, figure out if you are cool, warm, or neutral.

Cool undertones look great with blue-based reds, while warm undertones shine with orange-based reds.

And if you’re neutral? You’re in luck! Most shades will actually complement your complexion.

But if you’re unsure, you can always try a few swatches on your wrist to see which hue makes your skin glow.

