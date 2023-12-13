“Polite Catcalling” Is The Latest Positive Spin On The Age-Old Heckling Habit: Here’s How To Do It Yourself

When you first hear the word ‘catcalling,’ I’m sure some pretty negative thoughts come to mind.

Catcalling is something that not only women but people of all genders and orientations have had to deal with. Invasive or impolite catcalling can make a simple walk down the street turn into a bad experience quickly.

However, some people, specifically some men, are working to change that and make ‘polite catcalling’ a more common practice.

If you’ve never heard of polite catcalling, you should refer to our article on one of its originators, comedian Benedict Polizzi (@benedictpolizzi), who went viral on TikTok for posting videos of himself politely catcalling women on the street.

Now, you may wonder, how can catcalling ever be considered polite? In Benedict’s case, a polite catcall is a fun little trick.

He often starts his calls with a typical “Damn girl,” which is the way a lot of catcalls start out. Then, instead of saying something creepy or explicit, he hits strangers with wholesome compliments.

For instance, one of my favorite catcalls from Benedict’s videos is “Damn, girl. You look like you always refill the Brita!”

The stranger to whom Benedict shouted this had a big smile on her face and enthusiastically agreed with him.

If you’re looking to politely catcall or think this is something your partner or crush may like, here are a few things to keep in mind. You can use this like a ‘polite catcalling guide,’ if you will.

