She Accidentally Burned Her Own Christmas Present After She Turned On Her Oven And Realized Her Husband Had Stashed The Gift In There To Hide It From Her

If you have nosy family members, it can be tough to find a sneaky spot to conceal holiday presents. It’s probably even harder to hide them than it is to shop for them!

Sometimes, we may think we’ve picked a clever place, but it actually turns out to be the worst location of all.

TikToker Kassi (@kassparkk) is sharing about how she accidentally burned her own Christmas gift after her husband stashed it in the oven in an attempt to keep it a secret from her. The video of the mishap has received one million views.

“When your husband thinks a good hiding place for your Christmas gifts is the oven…” she wrote in the text overlay of the nine-second clip.

In the video, she held up a purple loungewear set to the camera, showing off the scorch marks on the fabric. Several TikTok users shared about how the use of the oven as a hiding spot would work for them.

“In my house, this would work because if it can’t be done in the air fryer, I don’t buy it,” commented one user.

“[Obviously] a bad decision this time, but I do know a family that always hid mom’s presents in the oven because she absolutely never used it. Worked for decades,” wrote another.

“I haven’t turned my oven on in 6 months. Someone could hide it there for me. I would never notice,” declared a third.

Some claimed that they didn’t realize the pajamas were ruined, believing that they were a “weird purple camouflage set,” had a gold design, or were Harry Potter-themed at first glance. Others tried to put a positive spin on the situation.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.