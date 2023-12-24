He Sat Next To A Content Creator On A Flight, And She Wouldn’t Stop Recording Him, Even While He Slept

For his entire life, this 21-year-old man has been traveling on planes and has luckily never run into problems with annoying passengers.

Unfortunately, that changed not too long ago. He recently took a flight that took off from the UK, and he had to get this flight at the last minute because of a family emergency.

When he was booking his flight, there weren’t any more aisle seats open. However, he saw that there was a row with three seats, and this row had more legroom, so he booked the window seat in this row.

On the day of his flight, a man about his age, possibly a little older, was sitting in the seat next to him while a 22-year-old woman was in the aisle seat.

The woman was incredibly chatty, but the man seated next to him wasn’t.

Because of the family emergency that caused him to book this flight in the first place, he was feeling depressed and anxious, so he wasn’t really in the mood to talk to anyone. He assumed that this may have made him seem like he was a jerk since he wasn’t that talkative.

Eventually, the woman introduced herself, and he and the man next to him quickly did as well.

After this, he was still understandably stressed, so he put his headphones in and closed his eyes to try to get some rest before takeoff.

With his eyes still closed, he could hear the man and woman continuing to talk, and eventually, he felt some movement.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.