This Teen Girl Threw A Temper Tantrum In The Salon After Spending $65 On A Manicure For Prom That She Didn’t Like

A lot of people fail to realize that going to a nail salon to get your nails professionally done is a privilege and luxury that many others would love to do routinely but can’t. Therefore, you should be grateful and make the most of your salon experience by being a kind and decent customer.

Unfortunately, a lot of people, especially young people, take the experience for granted and show their entitled side at the nail salon.

One woman recently posted a viral video of a teenager who had a temper tantrum in front of a nail tech and left a salon in tears after she didn’t get the manicure she wanted before prom.

A TikTok user named Katie (@HeyguysitsKatie) filmed the incident while waiting to get her nails done at a local salon. In her viral video, a teenage girl, whom Katie refers to as “prom girl,” can be seen having a verbal argument with a nail tech at the salon.

The nail technician can be heard telling the prom girl, who was on the verge of tears, that she needed to “be nice” to salon employees and that if she kept causing a scene, the police would be called.

The teenage girl then begins screaming, ranting about how the manicure she received, which would not be refunded, put her out $65.

“I have prom!” screams the teenager.

“I’m in high school. I can’t afford this!”

The video ends with the teenager storming off after causing a scene in the salon.

