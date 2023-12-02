She Dated A Guy Who Refused To Leave Her Apartment And Instead Wanted To “Pretend To Leave” And Just Hide In Her Bedroom

Some guys just can’t take a hint. No matter what you say to them, they keep hanging around and overstaying their welcome.

TikToker Hanny (@hannynutcheerios) is recounting the time when a guy she was dating wouldn’t leave her apartment and asked if he could hide in her room while she worked from home.

One day, she invited a guy over to spend the weekend at her apartment. At the time, they had been seeing each other for about three or four weeks.

She specifically told him that he needed to leave her apartment by Sunday night because she had to work on Monday.

But when Sunday night rolled around, he refused to leave. He gave her a number of excuses to convince her to let him stay, stating that he did not have a car and that his mom was unable to pick him up because she couldn’t drive very well in the dark.

When that didn’t work, he tried to gaslight her, saying that she had told him he could stay until Tuesday, even though she had never said anything of the sort. Being the huge people pleaser she was, Hanny did not want to just say no and kick him out.

Instead, she had her roommate tell him that she didn’t want any extra guests in the apartment while they were both working from home.

He responded with what he thought was a perfectly logical idea. He suggested that he could pretend to leave but then hide in Hanny’s room so it would be like he wasn’t even there.

She was desperate to get him out, so she decided to call a ride for him and paid for it out of her own pocket. Afterward, he was confused about why she didn’t want to talk to him anymore.

