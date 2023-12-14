She Decided To Resign From Her Accounting Job, But The Hardest Part Was Telling Her “Work Bestie”

For those of you who have worked a job that you found to be very difficult or couldn’t stand, you know one of the only things that can get you through that experience is a good, reliable coworker or ‘work bestie.’

One woman recently went viral on TikTok after recording herself telling her work bestie she’d be turning in her letter of resignation and leaving her job.

Jess (@jess_yourworkbestie) is a TikTok content creator who makes a lot of career-advice videos and used to work at one of the largest accounting firms in the country, which means she used to work for the ‘Big 4.’

Jess worked in accounting for Ernst & Young and, after two years, decided she needed to leave.

In some of her other videos, Jess explained that she had major burnout from working for one of the Big 4 and sometimes had to work 80-hour work weeks, which left her stressed and anxious. As a newlywed who wanted to do a bit more adventuring in life, Jess ultimately resigned from her corporate accounting job to seek a more work-life balance.

While Jess had a great system for resigning that was pretty clear-cut, it seems there was one part of her resigning process that was far from easy – breaking the news to her work bestie.

“You’re like the one person I was dreading to tell,” says a teary-eyed Jess at the beginning of the call with her coworker.

After telling her work bestie she’ll be resigning, Jess’ friend lets out an emotional “Oh my god.”

When Jess explained to her coworker that she wanted her to be one of the first people she told about her resignation and how hard it was to break the news, her friend sincerely asked if she was okay.

