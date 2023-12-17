She Wrote And Directed The “Barbie” Movie, Becoming The First Female Director To Debut A Film That Earned Over $1 Billion At The Box Office

Greta Gerwig is one of the biggest faces in the American film industry right now. The “Barbie” movie, which Greta wrote and directed, was not only the hottest film of the summer but made history as Warner Bros.’ highest-grossing film of all time and had the biggest-ever debut weekend for a female director.

However, “Barbie” isn’t the only film that’s brought Greta well-earned success. She stole our hearts with her rendition of “Little Women” in 2019 and made us nostalgic for our teenage years with “Lady Bird” in 2017.

Not only is Greta a directing and writing extraordinaire, but she also has some great acting credits.

If this year was one of your first instances of hearing about Greta Gerwig, here’s a peek into the life of the woman who just became the first female director to come out with a film that made over $1 billion at the box office.

Greta was born in Sacramento, California, in 1983. She attended an all-girls Catholic high school and performed in many of their theatrical productions, and she had a love for performing at a young age.

After graduating high school, Greta attended Barnard College in New York City, where she majored in English and wrote her own plays. After getting her degree in 2006, she jumped into her acting career, making her film debut in “LOL” that same year.

Things took off for Greta when she starred in the 2010 film “Greenberg,” written and directed by her current partner, Noah Baumbach.

Greta and Noah have collaborated on multiple films together, including “Frances Ha” in 2012, another notable role of Greta’s. She also starred in the 2011 remake of “Arthur” and the 2016 film on Jacqueline Kennedy, “Jackie.”

In the mid to late 2010s, Greta began writing and acting in films more often and finally debuted as a solo writer and director in 2017 with “Lady Bird,” which was based on her life and highly critically acclaimed.

