She Wants To Donate Her Baby Items, But Her In-Laws Are Making Her Feel Guilty And Think She Should Give Them To Her Sister-In-Law

This woman and her partner have a 2-year-old daughter together, and they don’t want to have more children.

She has a ton of baby-related items that she is planning to donate.

“When my mother-in-law found out I was donating these things to charities and neighborhood collections, she got very upset and demanded I hand them down to my sister-in-law (her daughter) instead,” she said.

Her mother-in-law explained that her daughter would need these items once she had a child.

In her view, she shouldn’t be expected to do this because her sister-in-law’s family has the money necessary to purchase everything for a baby when she eventually gets pregnant.

“I’ve given her tons of stuff already. She’s taken boxes full of baby clothes, toys, and a walker,” she explained.

She doesn’t even know if her sister-in-law will be expecting a baby anytime soon, and even if she does have a baby in the near future, there is no guarantee that her child will be a girl. A lot of the clothes and other baby items she has are geared towards girls.

Plus, it could be a long time before her sister-in-law does get pregnant. It took her and her husband three years of trying to get pregnant.

While she doesn’t have an issue with giving her sister-in-law any of the baby items that she no longer needs, it’s a bit of a hassle.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.