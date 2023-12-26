She’s A Hospice Social Worker Sharing Why You Shouldn’t Immediately Tell The Bank When A Loved One Passes Away

One of the hardest experiences in life is losing a loved one. Dealing with the loss is tough enough, but the necessary task of tidying up all affairs complicates the grieving process even further.

You can reduce the stress of the occasion by refraining from informing the bank about how your loved one has passed.

Amy Devine (@yourhospicesocialworker) is a hospice social worker, and she’s on TikTok explaining why you should not immediately notify the bank when a loved one dies.

After the loss of a loved one, you should take the time to grieve. The following few weeks will be filled with plenty of preparations.

Start going through paperwork and gathering information on bank accounts, such as bank statements, so you are aware of all account activity.

For any automatic payments coming out of accounts, make arrangements to inform the people receiving the funds about the change in circumstance if necessary.

Once you’ve paused to gather your thoughts, you can let the bank know and create a game plan about how to manage the affairs moving forward.

Amy states that you should never try to remove any money from the account after a loved one passes away.

When you notify the bank that your loved one has passed, their account will be frozen, meaning no automatic payments will be able to come out.

