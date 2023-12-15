The Mysterious Curse Of The Black Orlov: A Stolen Diamond That Resulted In Three Tragic Deaths And Sold At Auction For A Whopping $352,000

Cursed diamonds are in abundance when you take a look back into history, but few can compare to the exquisite Black Orlov diamond.

The Black Orlov diamond, also referred to as the Eye of Brahma diamond, was rumored to have been stolen from an ancient statue of Brahma, the Hindu god of creation, and resulted in three untimely deaths.

At 67.50 carats, it is considered the seventh-largest black diamond in the world. It was once part of a much larger 195-carat diamond. The uncut stone was featured as one of the eyes in a 19th-century statue of Brahma.

According to legend, the diamond was stolen by a traveling monk. As for most jewels with a dark past, the curse of the Black Orlov diamond all started with th

e theft.

In 1932, the diamond made its way to the United States, brought over by a European diamond dealer named J.W. Paris.

Shortly after he sold the diamond in New York, he jumped to his death from a Manhattan skyscraper, becoming the first known victim of the diamond’s curse, although some believe that the monk who stole the stone was murdered.

Fifteen years later, two Russian princesses suffered the same fate as Paris. The first member of Russian royalty to be in possession of the diamond was Princess Leonila Galitsine-Bariatinsky, who jumped to her death in 1947.

Not much was known about her life except that she was married to a royal navy officer and prince at the time of her passing.

Princess Nadia Vygin-Orlov, the black diamond’s namesake, also took her own life in 1947. She leaped from a building in central Rome. The princess was the wife of a Russian jeweler, but little else was known about her.

