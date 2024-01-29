She’s Dishing On The Latest Fitness Fad In China, With Young People Turning To Karaoke To Help Shed Some Extra Pounds

Especially around the start of the new year, people tend to lean into any fad that claims to help them become a new and improved version of themselves. The most common goal that is made during this time of year is to slim down and lose more weight.

There are many ways to lose weight, from aerobic exercise to intermittent fasting and special diets. Now, karaoke can be added to that list.

In China, young people are turning to karaoke to shed those extra few pounds. TikToker Candise Lin (@candiselin86) is explaining the trendy phenomenon in a video that has gained over three million views. She began the video by saying, “Chinese Gen Z’s have found an easy and cheap way to lose weight.”

Then, she shared some posts made by a Chinese blogger who went to a karaoke studio to test out the weight loss method.

She sang solo for one and a half hours, and during the process, she burned more than 400 calories. After three hours of singing, she burned a total of 781 calories.

In another example, a different blogger used a fitness tracker to record her results. After singing for 77 minutes, she burned 529 calories. Furthermore, one social media user burned 1,000 calories after singing for almost five hours.

“Singing is a form of aerobics. Even when seated, you are able to work out major muscle groups in your upper body,” explained Candise.

“It has been estimated that for someone weighing at 60 kilograms (132 pounds), they can burn two calories for every minute of singing.”

She added that belting out the tune “My Heart Will Go On” by Celine Dion can burn 13.5 calories, while singing “Gangnam Style” can cause you to burn 16.4 calories.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.