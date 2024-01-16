This Bestselling Author From Houston Is Breaking Down How Much They Actually Get Paid After Getting Published, And It’s A Lot Less Than You Might Think

I’ve always admired best-selling authors and how they really dedicate their lives to their craft.

No one has ever really broken down exactly how authors get paid for me. I picked up a few things along the way, learning about book advances and pre-sales, but there’s a lot more going on behind the scenes than one may think.

One TikTok content creator and author has taken the time to explain exactly how they get paid after publishing a novel and making it to a best-seller list.

Sim Kern (@simkern) is a Houston-based best-selling author and environmental journalist whose science fiction novel, “The Free People’s Village,” made the USA TODAY best-seller list after being published in September 2023.

Sim made a viral TikTok at the end of September addressing how authors actually make money once their book is published. What inspired them to create the video was a phone call from their friend who assumed they’d be super rich after making the USA TODAY best-seller list.

However, that is not the case.

“These numbers are all probably a lot smaller than you think,” says Sim.

“As authors, we’re supposed to project nothing but success and winning on social media, but I’ve learned so much in the past week about what realistic expectations should be for a book release, and I think it’s valuable.”

Sim spent a year writing “The Free People’s Village” before selling it to an independent publisher, Levine Querido, for a $20,000 advance, which they say is a pretty great number for an independent publisher. So, it was as if Sim made $20,000 in a year writing their book. But wait, there’s more information.

