We’ve All Heard Of “Karens,” But Now Wealthy And Privileged “WASP Moms” Are The Latest Trope Taking The Internet By Storm

On social media, there are all sorts of different nicknames and terms for different kinds of people.

For instance, the use of TikTok and Twitter forever changed the meaning of the classic name ‘Karen’ after it started being used as a way to describe privileged and demanding women who aren’t afraid to cause a scene.

Thanks to a hilarious TikTok content creator, a new term has risen for a very specific type of mom – a WASP mom.

Actress and comedian Caitlin Reilly (@itscaitlinhello) made the term especially popular when she began making WASP mom videos on her TikTok page, which has over 2.3 million followers.

Caitlin’s WASP mom can be seen telling restaurant servers to take things off her bill because she “knows the chef,” attempting to skip the line to get her COVID-19 vaccine during the pandemic, and asking nail salon staff members to pay the parking meter in the middle of her manicure, all with a smile on her face.

While Caitlin’s videos have gone extremely viral, and everyone has gotten the vibe of the WASP mom, not everyone knows what the term literally means!

A WASP mom stands for White Anglo-Saxon Protestant Mom, which is kind of a mouthful. It originates from the term WASP, which was first coined in the 1950s and used to describe Americans of European and often Protestant descent who are often wealthy and privileged and act like it.

People often associate WASP moms with women who are affluent and don’t have many real or intense problems in their lives. They live in a nice house and have luxurious lives. They try to control their kids as much as possible and make a big fuss out of small problems.

Although they have just about everything they could ever want or need, WASP moms tend to complain a lot, which can be seen in Caitlin’s videos of her imitating them.

