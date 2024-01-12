While Dumpster Diving In A Sephora Location’s Trash, She Hit The Jackpot And Found A $600 Dyson Airwrap In Its Original Packaging

Have you ever been tempted to peek under the lid of a dumpster outside of a department store just to see what you might find?

As they say, one person’s trash is another person’s treasure, so it’s possible that you’ll spot some really cool things in there.

TikToker Ella (@glamourddive) is a dumpster diver who hit the jackpot after rummaging through the trash outside of the beauty store Sephora.

In a video that has racked up 13.8 million views and counting, she’s sharing the moment when she came across what she called her “most expensive score ever.”

At the beginning of the clip, she can be seen walking toward the dumpster. As she approached, she noticed a box containing a Dyson Air Wrap, a hair styling device that retails at $599.

Written on the box was the word “Empty,” but when she reached over to lift the box, she found that it was actually pretty heavy. The styling device was still in its original packaging and appeared to be undamaged.

Then, she moved on to examining a clear garbage bag situated right next to the Dyson Air Wrap. The bag contained various makeup products.

Just as she was about to go through her finds more thoroughly, a security guard started toward her to kick her out of the area.

“Does it look like they [are] homeless or what?” asked a voice on the security guard’s radio. Ella quickly left with her treasures.

