With These Creative Meal Ideas, You Can Squeeze More Vegetables Into Your Diet And Make Sure You’re Getting Plenty Of Greens

It’s a brand new year, and with it come resolutions to live a healthier lifestyle. Whatever your wellness goals may be for the new year, one that most people seem to share is to try to incorporate more vegetables into their diets.

Most of us don’t eat enough veggies, even though they’re labeled as one of the most important food groups in the human diet. In fact, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, only ten percent of American adults consume the daily recommended amount of produce.

So, if you’re in search of ways to eat more vegetables, look no further! Here are some creative meal ideas you can add to your diet that will help you maximize all the health benefits that vegetables have to offer. You’ll be gobbling up your greens in no time!

Drink Your Veggies

I may be biased, but the best way to get more veggies into your diet is to drink them as a smoothie! It’s an especially wonderful method if you find greens to be boring and bitter. This way, they go down in a few quick gulps, and you won’t be able to taste them at all.

Add leafy greens like spinach and kale to your concoction. Fruits like apples and pineapples will make it sweet and tangy. Then, throw in some flaxseed and your choice of milk for a smooth, creamy texture.

Whether you’re blending up your own smoothie at home or ordering one from a health-conscious chain restaurant, the addition of greens will definitely give you a boost in nutrition.

Try Out Veggie Pastas And Noodles

Many brands that sell pasta made out of vegetables are lined on store shelves. It’s a great way to sneak in some servings without having to eat raw veggies. You’ll be receiving loads of nutrients in a delicious bowl of pasta for not a lot of calories.

