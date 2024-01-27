You Can Use These Clever Tips To Entice Your Cat To Come Home Quickly After Sundown

Cats are independent, curious, and sometimes, just a bit too adventurous for their own good– especially when it comes to their nightly escapades.

As a cat owner, you’re all too familiar with the drill. It’s late at night, and you’re ready for bed, but your feline friend is nowhere in sight.

So, how do you get your wandering cat to finally come home without turning into a nocturnal creature yourself? Here are some practical tips to make those evening callbacks a bit easier.

Understanding Your Cat’s Nightly Habits

Before we dive into the tips, it’s crucial to understand why your cat even loves the night so much.

Cats are naturally crepuscular, meaning they’re most active at dawn and dusk. This can explain their sudden burst of energy when you’re winding down, and knowing this can help you plan your call-back strategy around their natural instincts.

First, Create A Routine

Cats, just like us humans, are ultimately creatures of habit. So, establishing a solid routine can be incredibly effective.

You can start by trying to call your cat home at the same time every single evening, using a distinct sound– like a bell– or a specific call.

