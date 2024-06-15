His Dog Ran Four Miles To Get Help After He Lost Control Of His Car And Drove Off An Embankment

People sometimes underestimate just how amazing dogs are. Because of their loyalty, pack mentality, and intelligence, some of our dogs would try to go to the ends of the earth to help us when we’re in need.

Dogs have shown to be especially helpful and brave in the scariest of situations, like life-threatening accidents.

One man was recently rescued from a scary car accident thanks to the aid of an impressive rescue squad and one of his beloved dogs.

On June 2nd, a 62-year-old man named Brandon Garrett was driving down U.S. Forest Service Road 39 in Oregon to join his friends and family at a campsite he had been to before.

Brandon was cruising along with his four dogs in the car when he lost control of it on a curve and plummeted off an embankment. Brandon’s car landed sideways in a creek, and it’s hard to imagine how terrifying that must have been.

Amazingly, Brandon and all of his dogs survived despite suffering injuries, including his faithful dog, Blue, who made it out of the embankment and traveled four miles to his campsite to alert one of the friends he was supposed to meet up with.

After the crash, while Blue was doing his share of the rescuing, a battered Brandon managed to crawl 100 yards away from his crashed car and spent the night in the wild. He and his dogs were able to hang in there, although they were beaten up from the crash, and it had started pouring rain that night.

The next morning, on June 3rd, Brandon’s brother, Tyree, found his crashed car in the ravine and panicked when he saw Brandon and his other dogs lying near it.

The Baker County Sheriff’s Office was immediately contacted, and they went to work alongside the Baker County Search and Rescue, Pine Valley Rural Fire District, and Halfway Ambulance to rescue Brandon and his pups. When they arrived at the scene of the scary accident, they heard Brandon calling for help.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.