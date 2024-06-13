Hunters Targeting Flamingos’ Pink Plumage Pushed These Birds To The Brink Of Extinction By The Early 1900s, But Now Population Numbers Are Making A Comeback In Florida

Since the early 1900s, the flamingo population has been sparse in Florida after hunters drove them to the brink of extinction for their pink plumage. Now, the birds seem to be returning home.

Across the state, 101 flamingo sightings have occurred just in the month of February, with more than 50 in Florida Bay, 18 in the Pine Island area, and 14 at Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge.

Wildlife experts believe these flamingos were transported to Florida by Hurricane Idalia last August. In the past, storms have brought flamingos to Florida, where they are considered a native species, but the birds don’t stay for long.

In the 1800s, large colonies of flamingos, each containing over 1,000 individuals, used to be all over Florida. But then, a fashion trend involving bird feathers emerged in the late 19th century.

As a result, hunters killed many flamingos and other wading birds to fuel the industry. The practice was banned in 1918 when the Migratory Bird Treaty Act was established. By then, many wading birds were nearing extinction.

However, in recent years, people have spotted flamingos throughout Florida, including an individual named Conchy, who was fitted with a tracking device in 2015 after being rescued from an airport in the Florida Keys.

Conchy’s data taught scientists crucial information about flamingos that they wouldn’t have learned otherwise.

Evidence from aerial surveys, satellite tracking, and reports from traders in the 1800s have led the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to list flamingos as a native species to the state.

Currently, conservation efforts are being made to restore wetland habitats like the Everglades to give flamingo populations a boost.

